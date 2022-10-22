Man tried to sexually assault USPS letter carrier in Little Village before stealing her mail truck: police

A man is being sought by police after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a USPS letter carrier Saturday in Little Village and then stole her mail truck.

The 28-year-old postal worker discovered the man hiding in her truck about 9:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

He directed her to drive to a nearby parking lot and then attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

The woman was able to get free and was not physically injured, but was taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

The man drove off in the mail truck, which was later recovered about five miles south in the 4500 block of West Marquette Road, police said.

The suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man in his 40s with short hair who was last seen wearing a black, puffy jacket over a light-colored sleeveless shirt, dark jeans and black shoes. Police said he had a tattoo on the side of his head, as well as tattoos on his arm and chest.

Area Four detectives and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating.

No arrests have been reported.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Tipsters can call 877-876-2455.