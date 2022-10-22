Boy, 14, grazed by bullet while at Hefferan Public School playground in West Garfield Park

A 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet Saturday night while at a school playground in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Chicago police said the boy suffered a graze wound to his face about 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Wilcox Street, but released no other details about the shooting.
Hefferan Public School is located in the block and has a small playground.
A police spokesman said the boy was wounded by an “unknown offender,” but declined to say whether the shooting had occurred on school property, or nearby. It wasn’t clear whether the boy was the intended target.
The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment and was listed in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
Man tried to sexually assault USPS letter carrier in Little Village before stealing her mail truck: police
The Latest
He was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:20 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, police said.
“When I play, I’m not going to try and hold anything back,” LaVine said. “It felt good to get out there. My first real-time going 100% since last year.”
Two people exited a vehicle about 8:20 p.m. and shot the boy once in the back. The girl was wounded by stray bullets.
He was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of North Leclaire Avenue, police said.
The Ramblers are still the heavy favorites to win the Class 8A state championship in Champaign.