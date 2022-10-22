The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man found fatally shot in Austin

He was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of North Leclaire Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale.

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Austin on the West Side.

A witness reported hearing a loud noise about 8:20 p.m. and found the man, believed to be in his 20s, in the 500 block of North Leclaire Avenue, Chicago police said.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Crime
Person killed during fight in Auburn Gresham
A man, 31, was shot to death during a fight with another man about 9:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Man found fatally shot in parking lot at South Shore apartment
He was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:20 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bulls
Zach LaVine debuts in Bulls 128-96 home opener loss
“When I play, I’m not going to try and hold anything back,” LaVine said. “It felt good to get out there. My first real-time going 100% since last year.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Crime
Boy, 16, killed and 13-year-old girl wounded in North Lawndale shooting
Two people exited a vehicle about 8:20 p.m. and shot the boy once in the back. The girl was wounded by stray bullets.
By Sun-Times Wire and Kade Heather
 
Crime
Boy, 14, grazed by bullet while at Hefferan Public School playground in West Garfield Park
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 