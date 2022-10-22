The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Person killed during fight in Auburn Gresham

A man, 31, was shot to death during a fight with another man about 9:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy was shot September 26, 2021 in Washington Heights.

File photo

A man was taken into custody Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting at a home in Auburn Gresham.

No charges were announced, but Chicago police said the 31-year-old is accused of fatally shooting another 31-year-old man in the head during a fight about 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 8300 block of South Marshfield Avenue.

The wounded man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The allegedly gunman was arrested at the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

