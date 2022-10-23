The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Crime News Chicago

3 killed, 2 hurt after drag race ends in gunfire in Brighton Park

Around 100 people were participating in a “drag racing and drifting incident” when there were several exchanges of gunfire around 4 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 killed, 2 hurt after drag race ends in gunfire in Brighton Park
Chicago police Cmdr. Don Jerome&nbsp;speaks with reporters following a mass shooting on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Chicago Police Cmdr. Don Jerome speaks with reporters at the scene of a mass shooting on Sunday that occurred during what he called a “drag racing and drifting incident.”

Tom Ahern/Chicago police/Twitter

Three people were killed and two others seriously hurt after gunfire erupted during a large unauthorized drag race early Sunday in Brighton Park, according to Chicago police.

Around 100 cars had taken over an intersection in a “drag racing and drifting incident” when about 13 shots rang out around 4 a.m. at Archer and Kedzie avenues, Police Cmdr. Don Jerome told reporters at the scene.

Five people were involved in the shooting, Jerome said. Three males, all around 15 to 20 years old, were killed, he said. Two others were listed in serious condition at hospitals.

The shooting happened at one of several “car caravans” that police were monitoring overnight, Jerome said. Police had been monitoring the one at Archer and Kezdie on surveillance cameras, he said. The other car caravans that night did not turn violent.

Police were still looking for one or two gunmen, Jerome said. No weapons were recovered at the scene, he said.

  • A man, 20, was shot in the chest and left thigh and went to Holy Cross Hospital, where he died, police said.
  • Another man, also 20, was shot in the chest and upper body and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.
  • A third person went to Holy Cross Hospital with gunshot wounds to his neck and chest and was pronounced dead.
  • Another man, 21, was shot in the right thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.
  • A 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

Twelve people have been killed in Brighton Park this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The community area recorded two fewer homicides last year in the same period.

Next Up In Crime
4 killed, 25 wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago
Person killed during fight in Auburn Gresham
Boy, 16, killed and 13-year-old girl wounded in North Lawndale shooting
Boy, 14, grazed by bullet while at Hefferan Public School playground in West Garfield Park
Man found fatally shot in Austin
Man tried to sexually assault USPS letter carrier in Little Village before stealing her mail truck: police
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Father gave me his dad’s precious ring a decade ago — and now wants it back
Recipient suspects she’s being punished after a political disagreement
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
UNLV_Notre_Dame_Football.jpg
College Sports
Foskey blocks two punts as Notre Dame routs UNLV
Mike Mayer caught six passes for 115 yards, Isaiah Foskey blocked two punts to set up a touchdown and a field goal and Notre Dame beat UNLV 44-21.
By Tom Coyne | Associated Press
 
Northwestern_Maryland_Football.jpg
College Sports
Hemby’s 75-yard TD lifts Maryland over Northwestern
Just after Northwestern tied the score with 3:34 remaining, Roman Hemby slipped through a hole on the left side and outran everyone, eluding three Wildcats who dove at his ankles, for the touchdown that put the Terps back in front.
By Noah Trister | Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
Crime
4 killed, 25 wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago
Eleven of the victims were teenagers, including a 16-year-old boy killed Saturday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 