Sunday, October 23, 2022
2 seriously wounded in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

A man, 29, and a woman, 40, were shot while standing near a sidewalk in the 2400 block of West 43rd Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

A man, 29, and a 40-year-old woman were near a sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 43rd Street when someone drove up in a car and an occupant began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the thigh, and the woman was struck in the arm and leg, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area detectives are investigating.

