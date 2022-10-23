Man shot, killed inside Irving Park apartment hallway
The 50-year-old was shot in the face about 9:10 p.m. Sunday and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said.
A man was shot and killed Sunday night inside an apartment hallway in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.
About 9:10 p.m., the 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from an upstairs neighbor, Chicago police said.
He stepped into the hallway and was shot in the face, police said.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No arrests have been made.
