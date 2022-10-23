The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, killed inside Irving Park apartment hallway

The 50-year-old was shot in the face about 9:10 p.m. Sunday and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot and killed Sunday night inside an apartment hallway in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

About 9:10 p.m., the 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from an upstairs neighbor, Chicago police said.

He stepped into the hallway and was shot in the face, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests have been made.

