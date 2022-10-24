8-year-old boy fatally shot in Douglas residence

An 8-year-old boy was shot to death Monday night in a home in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was with other people inside the residence in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue about 5:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the head and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Area detectives are investigating.

