Man critically injured after struck by car in Back of the Yards

A man was critically injured Monday night when he was struck by a car in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The man, 63, was standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue about 10 p.m. when a white sedan hit a parked car, pushing it onto the curb and striking him, Chicago police said.

He suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the sedan struck two more cars before running away, officials said.

No one was in custody.

