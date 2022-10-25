The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

8-year-old boy among 4 killed by gunfire in Chicago Monday, 8 other people wounded

The boy was shot to death Monday night in a home in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 8-year-old boy among 4 killed by gunfire in Chicago Monday, 8 other people wounded
A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a South Side shooting Saturday morning.

An 8-year-old boy was among four people killed by gunfire Oct. 24, 2022.

Sun-Times file

An 8-year-old boy was among four people killed by gunfire in Chicago Monday. Eight other people were wounded.

  • The boy was shot to death Monday night in a home in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side. The boy was with other people in the residence in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue about 5:50 p.m. when someone inside opened fire, then fled the scene, Chicago police said. The boy was struck in the head and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
  • Earlier Monday, a man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Lawndale. The group was standing near a car in the 3200 block of West 30th Street about 1:15 a.m. when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside began firing, police said. Rafael Zavaleta-Barradas, 36, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. A woman, 27, was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left arm, police said. Another man, 26, was shot in the right ankle and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said. A third man, 27, was grazed on the back and refused medical care at the scene, police said.
  • Hours later, a man was killed in a shooting in front of the Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side. The gunman opened fire as the man got out of his car in front of the station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street around 11:20 a.m., Deputy Chicago Police Chief Jill Stevens said in a news conference. The man, in his 30s, was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police believe the man was an employee at the station, according to Stevens.
  • Early Monday, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The man, 38, was shot in the head as he stood on a sidewalk in the 5800 block of South Justine Street about 1:30 a.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
  • A boy was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. A nearby resident heard a loud noise and found the boy lying in an alley, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

At least four others were wounded in citywide shootings Monday.

Over the weekend, 12 people were killed and another 45 wounded by gunfire, including at least five children 15 or younger.

Next Up In Crime
Man critically injured after struck by car in Back of the Yards
Police oversight commission holds special meeting on proposed CPD budget
Boy, 17, shot, wounded in Chicago Lawn
Woman charged with murder in fatal Austin stabbing
8-year-old boy fatally shot in Douglas residence
Lawmakers blast police response at illegal drifting event where 5 were shot, but they don’t agree on what should be done
The Latest
John “JB” Kristin with his first deer, taken with a crossbow. His brother Logan Ortiz (left) helps celebrate. Provided photo
Sports
10-year-old takes his first deer at a Cook County farm
John “JB” Kristin, 10, used a crossbow to take his first deer, on a Cook County farm.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Man critically injured after struck by car in Back of the Yards
The man, 63, was standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue when a white sedan hit a parked car, pushing it onto the curb and striking him, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Hosts’ shoe ban could be risky for their diabetic dad
Man reluctantly complies with his children’s footwear edict at their home, contrary to his doctor’s orders.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Halloween hot dog spaghetti spiders.
Recipes
Menu planner: Make a scary dinner with Halloween hot dog spaghetti ‘spiders’
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Signs that call for an end of hate crimes towards Asian American and Pacific islanders during a rally in tandem with other organizations across the US in honor of AAPI victims at the Chinatown Chicago Public Library Branch in Chinatown, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Editorials
Silence is no longer an option as hate crimes rise
Many people, of course, recoil in horror when famous American spew racist and xenophobic bile. But there is another segment of the population that is invigorated by statements that reflect their own abhorrent attitudes.
By CST Editorial Board
 