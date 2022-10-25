8-year-old boy among 4 killed by gunfire in Chicago Monday, 8 other people wounded

An 8-year-old boy was among four people killed by gunfire in Chicago Monday. Eight other people were wounded.



The boy was shot to death Monday night in a home in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side. The boy was with other people in the residence in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue about 5:50 p.m. when someone inside opened fire, then fled the scene, Chicago police said. The boy was struck in the head and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Earlier Monday, a man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Lawndale. The group was standing near a car in the 3200 block of West 30th Street about 1:15 a.m. when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside began firing, police said. Rafael Zavaleta-Barradas, 36, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. A woman, 27, was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left arm, police said. Another man, 26, was shot in the right ankle and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said. A third man, 27, was grazed on the back and refused medical care at the scene, police said.

Hours later, a man was killed in a shooting in front of the Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side. The gunman opened fire as the man got out of his car in front of the station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street around 11:20 a.m., Deputy Chicago Police Chief Jill Stevens said in a news conference. The man, in his 30s, was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police believe the man was an employee at the station, according to Stevens.

Early Monday, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The man, 38, was shot in the head as he stood on a sidewalk in the 5800 block of South Justine Street about 1:30 a.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A boy was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. A nearby resident heard a loud noise and found the boy lying in an alley, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

At least four others were wounded in citywide shootings Monday.

Over the weekend, 12 people were killed and another 45 wounded by gunfire, including at least five children 15 or younger.