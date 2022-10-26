The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

7-year-old boy killed when someone fires through window of home in Humboldt Park

The boy was in a bathroom washing his hands when he was hit in the abdomen around 8:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A 7-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night when someone shot through the window of a home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, according to police.

The gunshot appeared to come from the alley behind the home, where police found several shell casings, according to Deputy Police Chief Ron Pontecore.

Investigators don’t believe anyone in the home was the intended target, he told reporters Wednesday night, but it was not known what sparked the gunfire.

“When it’s a young child like this, an innocent child, it’s entirely tragic,” Pontecore said.

Asked what he would tell the shooter, Pontecore replied, “Own up to what you did, we have a very distraught mother.”

He said detectives were looking at private security video footage.No one was in custody.

