Friday, October 28, 2022
Images released of suspect in fatal shooting of Greyhound employee outside bus station

The gunman arrived on a bus from Minneapolis and waited for Duwon Gaddis to arrive Monday morning, police say.

By  Kade Heather
   
Chicago police have released surveillance images of a man who they say fatally shot another man Oct. 24 outside a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side.

The gunman arrived on a bus from Minneapolis dressed in a gray hooded jacket with blue pants, a tan ball cap and a backpack, police said.

He waited for Duwon Gaddis to arrive at the bus station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. He then walked up to Gaddis about 11:20 a.m. and, without saying a word, shot him several times, police said.

Gaddis, 30, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

After the shooting, the gunman changed clothes at the bus station into a black Reebok hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a black face covering, police said. He also was seen with a blue suitcase. The backpack he wore earlier was recovered by police near the shooting scene.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with a beard, between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet, and between 200 and 225 pounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com.

Gaddis was an employee of Greyhound, according to a statement issued by the company.

