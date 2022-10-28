Man charged with string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including carjacking and robbery in 2020

A man has been charged with a string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including a carjacking and robbery in 2020, Chicago police said.

Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, resisting arrest, multiple counts of aggravated battery against a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

Perez allegedly took a vehicle and other belongings from a 39-year-old man on Nov. 23, 2020 in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue, authorities said.

On the same day, he allegedly took belongings from another man, 28, about four miles away in the 5700 block of North Wayne Avenue.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.