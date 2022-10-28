The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 28, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including carjacking and robbery in 2020

Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including carjacking and robbery in 2020
A judge’s gavel

A man was charged with 10 felonies, including a carjacking and robbery on Nov. 23, 2020 in Albany Park and Edgewater.

Adobe stock photo

A man has been charged with a string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including a carjacking and robbery in 2020, Chicago police said.

Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, resisting arrest, multiple counts of aggravated battery against a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

Perez allegedly took a vehicle and other belongings from a 39-year-old man on Nov. 23, 2020 in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue, authorities said.

On the same day, he allegedly took belongings from another man, 28, about four miles away in the 5700 block of North Wayne Avenue.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

Next Up In Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Southern Illinois couple must serve 14 days in jail for role in U.S. Capitol attack
Teenage boy among 4 people shot Thursday in Chicago
Woman found dead on sidewalk in Streeterville
Images released of suspect in fatal shooting of Greyhound employee outside bus station
Little common ground between Attorney General Kwame Raoul and challenger Tom DeVore
The Latest
Jerry Lee Lewis props his foot on the piano as he lays back and acknowledges the applause of fans during the fifth annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 1975. Lewis died Friday morning at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.&nbsp;
Music
Jerry Lee Lewis, rock and roll pioneer, dies at 87
With hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” Lewis was all about lust and gratification. He was a one-man stampede who made the fans scream and the keyboards swear.
By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
About 900 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in nearly all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 32 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
Eddie Payton, 66, cleans off his repurposed ice fishing tent — donated to provide shelter for homeless individuals —&nbsp;underneath the Dan Ryan Expressway at South Canalport Avenue, Monday, Oct. 24.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 16 must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week
Chicago kicked off Halloweek, over 100 early voting sites opened for the Nov. 8 general election, and a Kanye West mural was painted over in the West Loop in our best photos of the week.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Orlando artist Christian Stanley painted this mural, which he titled “Chance,” in August on Hubbard Street just east of Ashland Avenue.
Murals and Mosaics
For West Loop foundry, artist painted a mural of a fiery gator
Christian Stanley did the mural in the 1500 block of West Hubbard Street in August as part of the yearly Titan Walls arts festival.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Federal prosecutors say this image depicts Christopher and Tina Logsdon of Sesser in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
Southern Illinois couple must serve 14 days in jail for role in U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. District Senior Judge Thomas Hogan also put Christopher and Tina Logsdon on probation for three years — noting that it would last until after the next presidential election.
By Jon Seidel
 