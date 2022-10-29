Man charged with murder of 25-year-old woman in Auburn Gresham

A man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police announced Friday.

Eugene Arnold III, 45, was charged with felony counts of murder and attempted murder following the death of Rickisha King-Tiggs Wednesday evening, police said.

King-Tiggs was on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street just before 5 p.m. when she was shot in the leg and head. She was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said.

Arnold was arrested hours later in River North, according to police. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

