The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with murder of 25-year-old woman in Auburn Gresham

Rickisha King-Tiggs was shot in the head and leg Wednesday before being pronounced dead, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with murder of 25-year-old woman in Auburn Gresham
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th Street and South California. Eugene Arnold III is facing murder charges.

The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th Street and South California. Eugene Arnold III is facing murder charges.

Sun-Times file

A man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police announced Friday.

Eugene Arnold III, 45, was charged with felony counts of murder and attempted murder following the death of Rickisha King-Tiggs Wednesday evening, police said.

King-Tiggs was on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street just before 5 p.m. when she was shot in the leg and head. She was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said.

Arnold was arrested hours later in River North, according to police. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death driving in Morgan Park
Former East Bank Club controller admits scamming $4M out of upscale health center
Veteran of Gulf War in Iraq charged with killing convenience store worker, a refugee from Iraq who moved here 30 years ago
No bail for man charged with string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including carjacking and robbery in 2020
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Southern Illinois couple must serve 14 days in jail for role in U.S. Capitol attack
The Latest
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: How closely will you be watching this Astros-Phillies World Series?
The Phillies won Friday’s Game 1 by a 6-5 score in extra innings.
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_101774848.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky owner Michael Alter still reviewing possibility of adding to investor group
As the league currently stands, seven of the 12 franchises are under independent ownership.
By Annie Costabile
 
AP8402280807.jpg
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: These players’ nicknames are in the spirit of the season
C’mon, even the grouchy have a love of Halloween. Kids dressed in costumes, looking cute, asking for candy as if it were manna from heaven. Now, I will admit, I’m a fan of treats, not tricks.
By Bill Chuck
 
Miguel Amaya (with David Ross in 2019) has caught many Cubs pitchers who advanced through the system.
Sports Saturday
Cubs catching prospect Miguel Amaya hoping to catch a break
Once considered the fourth-best prospect in the Cubs’ system, Amaya has been derailed by injuries.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Longtime broadcast partners Ken Harrelson (left) and Steve Stone.
Sports Saturday
Stone would be deserving Frick Award winner, Harrelson says
Harrelson, who was on committee that put Stone on ballot, also backs Guardians radio voice Tom Hamilton
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 