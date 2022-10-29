Man robs Lawndale bank

A person robbed a West Side bank Saturday morning, according to the FBI.

About 9:10 a.m., agents responded to Old National Bank at 3220 W. 26th St. after the suspect used a note to request money, officials said.

Authorities described the robber as a male about 6 feet tall wearing a black knit cap, a red and navy blue plaid shirt, jeans, a white mask, blue gloves, dark boots and a dark backpack with white lettering.

The suspect didn’t suggest he had a weapon and no one was injured, officials said. He wasn’t in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or via 1-800-CALL-FBI.

