The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man robs Lawndale bank

Authorities described the robber as a male about 6 feet tall wearing a black knit cap, a red and navy blue plaid shirt, jeans, a white mask, blue gloves, dark boots and a dark backpack with white lettering.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Man robs Lawndale bank
A person robbed Old National Bank Oct. 29, 2022 on the West Side.

A person robbed Old National Bank Oct. 29, 2022 on the West Side.

FBI

A person robbed a West Side bank Saturday morning, according to the FBI.

About 9:10 a.m., agents responded to Old National Bank at 3220 W. 26th St. after the suspect used a note to request money, officials said.

Authorities described the robber as a male about 6 feet tall wearing a black knit cap, a red and navy blue plaid shirt, jeans, a white mask, blue gloves, dark boots and a dark backpack with white lettering.

The suspect didn’t suggest he had a weapon and no one was injured, officials said. He wasn’t in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or via 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old woman in Auburn Gresham
Man shot to death driving in Morgan Park
Former East Bank Club controller admits scamming $4M out of upscale health center
Veteran of Gulf War in Iraq charged with killing convenience store worker, a refugee from Iraq who moved here 30 years ago
No bail for man charged with string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including carjacking and robbery in 2020
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
The Latest
Jake McCabe skates during warmups.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Jake McCabe promoted to first pair with Seth Jones
Plus, Alex Stalock believes his lighter weight has helped his endurance and Boris Katchouk debuted after a four-week injury absence.
By Ben Pope
 
Emergency services treat injured people after a stampede on October 30, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.
Nation/World
Dozens killed in stampede at Halloween celebration in Seoul
Officials say it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley in the South Korean capital.
By Kim Tong-Hyung | AP and Hyung-Jin Kim | AP
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th Street and South California. Eugene Arnold III is facing murder charges.
Crime
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old woman in Auburn Gresham
Rickisha King-Tiggs was shot in the head and leg Wednesday before being pronounced dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: How closely will you be watching this Astros-Phillies World Series?
The Phillies won Friday’s Game 1 by a 6-5 score in extra innings.
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_101774848.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky owner Michael Alter still reviewing possibility of adding to investor group
As the league currently stands, seven of the 12 franchises are under independent ownership.
By Annie Costabile
 