Plainfield bank robbed hours after another heist in Lawndale

A bank was robbed in Plainfield Saturday morning, hours after another robbery at a bank in Lawndale, according to the FBI.

About 11:20 a.m., agents responded to Heartland Bank at 14901 IL Route 59 after a suspect used a note to request money, officials said.

Authorities described the suspect as a man about 25 years old wearing blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, a white mask and glasses.

He didn’t imply he had a weapon and no one was injured, officials said.

Hours earlier, another robbery was reported at a bank about 33 miles away.

About 9:10 a.m., agents responded to Old National Bank at 3220 W. 26th St. after the suspect used a note to request money, officials said.

Authorities described the robber in the Lawndale bank robbery as a male about 6 feet tall wearing a black knit cap, a red and navy blue plaid shirt, jeans, a white mask, blue gloves, dark boots and a dark backpack with white lettering.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the robberies were connected. No one was in custody.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or via 1-800-CALL-FBI.