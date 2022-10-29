The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man dies more than a month after shooting outside Loop bar

Rashawn Selmon, 37, died from his wounds after he and Ronald Thomas were shot outside 2Twenty2 Tavern, in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police work the scene where two men were shot in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Loop, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man has died over a month after being shot in front of a Loop bar.

Rashawn Selmon, 37, died Thursday from his wounds in the Sept. 4 shootingoutside 2Twenty2 Tavern in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to autopsy results released Saturday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Ronald Thomas, 40, was also killed in the shooting. The men were arguing with another man just after midnight outside the bar when he shot both of them, according to Chicago police and a witness at the scene who spoke with the Sun-Times.

Thomas was shot in the back and shoulder. He died soon after at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Selmon had been at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

No one was in custody over a month after the shooting as detectives continue to investigate.

Murders in the Loop have tripled compared to last year in the same period, according to data kept by the Sun-Times. Selmon is the ninth person killed in the Loop so far this year.

