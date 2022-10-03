Man shot during carjacking on Near West Side

A man was shot during a carjacking early Monday on the Near West Side.

The man, 46, was sitting in his car in the 300 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. when someone in a dark sedan pulled in front and three armed people got out, Chicago police said.

The man was shot after refusing to surrender his car, police said.He was hit in the groin and right thigh, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police.

The gunmen sped off in the man’s car. No arrests were made.

