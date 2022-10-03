Man shot during carjacking on Near West Side

A man was shot during a carjacking early Monday on the Near West Side.
The man, 46, was sitting in his car in the 300 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. when someone in a dark sedan pulled in front and three armed people got out, Chicago police said.
The man was shot after refusing to surrender his car, police said.He was hit in the groin and right thigh, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police.
The gunmen sped off in the man’s car. No arrests were made.
The Latest
Dan Coleman caught and released his lifetime muskie in Wisconsin’s Northwoods to earn Fish of the Week.
Lonely at the GOP? Only one Republican on County Board fighting to stay — and Democrats see that as one too many
There are just two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board: Sean Morrison and Peter Silvestri, who is not running for re-election. Morrison knows the board is vulnerable to losing a conservative voice, which he argues serves as a check on power. “I’m very worried,” he said.
Woman unsure whether to discuss the loss with her mother or reach out to the brothers who might not know she exists.
City officials are offering landlords money if they come up with new ideas for buildings that have lost their allure amid downtown’s expansion.
Taking the pulse of Argyle Street: From silent movies to voices rising over gentrification, representation, crime
Argyle Street, a pocket of Chicago’s Uptown community area, has long been known as a refuge for Asian immigrants, but residents worry it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to afford to live there.