The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 31, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Charges announced in murder of 2 Indiana girls that’s vexed community for nearly six years

Richard Matthew Allen, 50, is charged with murder in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams in February 2017.

By  Mitch Dudek
 Updated  
Arleigh Rodgers and Rick Callahan
SHARE Charges announced in murder of 2 Indiana girls that’s vexed community for nearly six years
Indiana State Police Peru Post Public Information Officer Tony Slocum provides the latest details of the investigation into the murders of teenage girls Liberty German, left, and Abigail Williams in Delphi, Ind., Feb. 22, 2017.

Indiana State Police on Monday announced charges against a man in the 2017 killings of two Indiana teenagers near Delphi.

AP

Police in northern Indiana announced murder charges Monday in the February 2017 killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, Indiana, has been charged with two counts of murder, authorities announced.

Allen is being held without bail and has entered a preliminary plea of not guilty, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said Monday at a news conference.

McLeland said all evidence in the case has been sealed by court order.

“Everybody wants to know more information. I know it’s frustrating, but my goal is to maintain the integrity of this case,” he said, noting the investigation is ongoing and investigators are still welcoming tips.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby and Supt. of Indiana State Police Doug Carter noted how emotional the investigation has been for all involved.

“I believe in a God of justice and righteousness. Today I believe that that same God has provided us with justice for Abby and Libby,” Leazenby said.

Carter, who took a moment to compose himself while speaking, said “Abby and Libby, though in death, have had a profound effect on so many of us, on how we live and as importantly who we all should be.”

A pretrial hearing in the murder case against Allen has been set for Jan. 13 and a trial date for March 20.

The bodies of German and Williams, who were best friends, were found in a rugged area near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while walking on that trail near the Monon High Bridge. That bridge is just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Within days of the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying “down the hill.”

Authorities have since released two sketches of the suspected killer, including one in April 2019 based on video from German’s cellphone that’s believed to be more accurate than a sketch released in July 2017.

Police also released video in April 2019 which shows the man suspected of killing the teens walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited.

In December 2021, state police announced they were seeking information from people who had contact with someone who used a fictitious online profile to communicate with young girls.

State Police said at that time that investigators probing German and Williams’ deaths had uncovered a fictitious online profile named “anthony_shots” that was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Next Up In Crime
17-year-old boy among 5 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago, 12-year-old boy among 30 wounded
Lying Illinois prison officers go unpunished in 2018 inmate death, despite convictions of three guards
High-capacity magazines for guns can quickly spread death and terror. Ban them.
Chicago police supervisor quits amid probe into racist, incendiary social media posts
15-year-old boy among 6 shot in less than an hour in Chicago
After baby shower, pregnant Austin woman killed unborn child’s father, prosecutors say
The Latest
Bart Piet with the big northern pike he caught and released near Buckingham Fountain. Provided photo
Sports
Targeting northern pike with muskie lures on the Chicago lakefront
Bart Piet earns Fish of the Week with a big nortern pike, something he targets specifically with muskie lures.
By Dale Bowman
 
A man was wounded in a shooting Dec. 3, 2021, in the Near North neighborhood.
Crime
17-year-old boy among 5 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago, 12-year-old boy among 30 wounded
Four people were killed over eight hours, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker suspended four of his players for their role in a fight at Michigan Stadium.
College Sports
Michigan State suspends four players after fight at Michigan Stadium
Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2022_10_31_at_9.15.47_AM.png
Music
Ready or not, Christmas music starts Tuesday on Lite FM
It’s the Chicago station’s earliest switchover ever to Bing Crosby and Mariah Carey.
By Darel Jevens
 
merlin_109266285.jpg
Crime
Lying Illinois prison officers go unpunished in 2018 inmate death, despite convictions of three guards
Testimony in the case came from six Illinois Department of Corrections employees who admitted they lied to investigators. None has faced punishment but continue to get regular pay increases.
By John O’Connor | Associated Press Political Writer
 