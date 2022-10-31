Multiple people shot in East Garfield Park

Multiple people were shot Monday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side, according to Chicago police.
The number of people wounded, the extent of their injuries and the time of the shooting were not immediately known.
The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Avenue, police spokesman Tom Ahern said.
This is a developing story.
Lying Illinois prison officers go unpunished in 2018 inmate death, despite convictions of three guards
The Latest
