The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 31, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Multiple people shot in East Garfield Park

The number of people wounded and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Multiple people shot in East Garfield Park
A person was wounded in a shooting Feb. 21, 2021, on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Adobe Stock Photo

Multiple people were shot Monday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

The number of people wounded, the extent of their injuries and the time of the shooting were not immediately known.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Avenue, police spokesman Tom Ahern said.

This is a developing story.

Next Up In Crime
Woman fatally shot in Montclare
Charges announced in slayings of Indiana girls that have vexed community nearly 6 years
17-year-old boy among 5 killed in weekend Chicago shootings; 12-year-old boy among 30 wounded
Lying Illinois prison officers go unpunished in 2018 inmate death, despite convictions of three guards
High-capacity magazines for guns can quickly spread death and terror. Ban them.
Chicago police supervisor quits amid probe into racist, incendiary social media posts
The Latest
Former Hawaiian U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a Darren Bailey for Governor rally in Glen Ellyn Monday evening.
Democrat-turned-independent Tulsi Gabbard backs Republican ‘man of the people’ Bailey as one of the ‘great American patriots’
Despite saying former President Donald Trump was “unfit to serve” as president in 2019, Gabbard is now campaigning for Trump-endorsed GOP gubernatorial candidates, including Bailey, Tudor Dixon in Michigan and Kari Lake in Arizona, as well as Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A small memorial sits outside the home where Akeem Briscoe, 7, was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue, in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Editorials
Shooting death of 7-year-old reminds us how easily gun violence can invade our homes
Akeem Briscoe isn’t the only child in Chicago, or in the United States, whose life was cut short in a presumably safe space — at home — by someone engaged in a gunfight outside.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, concedes to Mayor Rahm Emanuel April 7, 2015, in Chicago’s first mayoral runoff election.
City Hall
Garcia likely to run for mayor after his poll shows him beating Lightfoot in two-way race
The poll of 616 likely Chicago voters was conducted last week by Public Policy Polling, a Raleigh, N.C. firm that works only for Democrats. Half were contacted on landlines, the rest on cell phones via text message.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 251: The Bears traded Roquan!
The teardown and rebuild continues with yet another big-name player being sent out of town.
By Sun-Times staff
 
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner was arrested on charges of drug possession Feb. 17 and has been detained in Russia since.
Columnists
Don’t become a pawn for propaganda
What’s happening to Brittney Griner is wrong, but she and others must understand how they can be used for nefarious purposes.
By Rick Telander
 