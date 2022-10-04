The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Police release photos of pickup truck involved in hit-and-run accident that killed 15-month-old boy in Albany Park

The father of Hermes Rios-Cardona had put him into a car seat in the family’s Toyota SUV, but the boy got out and wondered onto Pulaski Road near Wilson Avenue Monday afternoon, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_10_04_at_7.09.51_AM.png

Photos of pickup truck involved in hit-and-run accident that killed a 15-month-old boy.

Chicago police.

Chicago police have released photos of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 15-month-old boy who ran into traffic in Albany Park on the Northwest Side Monday afternoon.

The father of Hermes Rios-Cardona had put him into a car seat in the family’s Toyota SUV, but the boy got out and wondered onto Pulaski Road near Wilson Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.

The boy walked in front of a truck stopped in traffic and was hit when the light changed, according to a police report. When officers arrived, they found blood on the boy’s father from trying to resuscitate his son, the report states.

Cherish Phillips, who lives nearby, told WGN-TV she heard the mother’s cry.

“It was a heart-wrenching scream. You know it was a painful scream like something bad had happened,” Phillips said. “I have a 5-year-old and I can’t even imagine the pain she’s going through.”

Police located surveillance footage of the accident from an auto body shop.It shows the boy was hit by a two-tone dark-colored Ford pickup truck with a ladder on a metal frame in the back.

By evening, a memorial of balloons and religious candles was growing at the scene of the accident.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 312/745-4521.

