Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Male shot dead near West Pullman bicycle trail

The shooting, the 16th slaying in the area this year, occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was shot to death Tuesday evening near a bicycle trail in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue, Chicago police said.

A male, whose age was unknown, was found with gunshot wounds to his head and hand, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody.

The homicide is the 16th recorded in West Pullman this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The community recorded 31 murders last year in the same period.

