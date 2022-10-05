The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man accused of punching CTA bus driver after refusing to pay fare

Treshon Kates, 20, allegedly punched the driver four to five times about 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East 67th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is charged with battering a CTA bus driver after refusing to pay his fare Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Treshon Kates, 20, argued with the 62-year-old bus driver when he tried to ride the bus without paying a fare about 9:50 p.m. in the 700 block of East 67th Street, Chicago police said.

He then knocked a phone out of the driver’s hand and punched him in the head four to five times, according to an arrest report.

Kates was arrested about five minutes later, police said. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee.

The bus driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was treated for a finger injury and released, the arrest report said.

Judge Charles Beach set bail at $50,000. Kates would need to post $5,000 to be released from jail ahead of trial.

His next court date is set for Oct. 12.

