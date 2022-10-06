The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Man shot, killed in Lake County residence

Tino Roane, 37, was shot about 12:40 a.m. Thursday during an argument in the 38100 block of North Loyola Avenue, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed early Thursday during an argument inside a home in north suburban Beach Park.

Tino Roane, 37, of Waukegan, was shot about 12:40 a.m. by a 24-year-old man who lives at the residence in the 38100 block of North Loyola Avenue, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Roane had let himself into the house because he knew the female homeowner, who was not home at the time. The 24-year-old man asked Roane to leave the residence several times, and a physical altercation began, police said.

Roane grabbed a knife from the kitchen, then the 24-year-old man fatally shot him, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot found Roane dead inside the home. An autopsy indicated he died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The gunman remained at the scene and was taken into the Lake County sheriff’s custody, police said. Charges have not been announced.

