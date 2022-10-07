The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 7, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man, 64, found shot to death in Washington Heights

The man was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 10 p.m. Thursday in the 10300 block of South Green Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Six people were shot, one fatally, Feb. 19, 2020 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Washington Heights on the South Side.

Officers responding to a shots fired report about 10 p.m. found the 64-year-old man unresponsive in an alley in the 10300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

