Police search for man who sexually abused 11-year-old girl in South Side alley

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl Thursday in an alley in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The girl was walking home from school about 3:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Indiana Avenue when the man walked up from behind her, covered her mouth and pulled her into an alley and assaulted her, Chicago police said.

She broke free and ran, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Black man between 45 and 60 years old, about 5-foot-9, skinny with graying hair and a mustache or goatee. He wore a black shirt, black jeans with a silver belt and black boots.

He is wanted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and kidnapping, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact CPD’s Special Investigation Unit at 312-492-3810.

