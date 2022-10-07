The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 7, 2022
Man killed in Harvey shooting

Joshua Carter, 30, was shot about 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 180 block of West 154th Street, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Harvey.

Joshua Carter, 30, was shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 180 block of West 154th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds about 6 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

Harvey police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

