Man killed in Harvey shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Harvey.
Joshua Carter, 30, was shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 180 block of West 154th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds about 6 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.
Harvey police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.
The Latest
Eliminamos el muro de pago y hacemos que leer las noticias sea gratuita, pero seguimos contando con su apoyo.
El comité de negociación del sindicato establecerá una fecha de huelga probablemente a fines de octubre si no llegan a un acuerdo sobre su contrato con City Colleges.
Early voting opens, law enforcement discuss the police response in Highland Park and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
“We were in the same political family,” former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr. says. “We were able to elect a county commissioner, we were able to elect state reps, senators — and it all came out of that organization.”
In the hospital, Terrick Bland told police he was attempting to get officers’ attention with the gun and had no intention of shooting them, prosecutors said Friday.