Man killed in Harvey shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Harvey.

Joshua Carter, 30, was shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 180 block of West 154th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds about 6 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

Harvey police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

