Man fatally shot in Austin: police

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday evening in Austin on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue about 6:25 p.m. when someone shot him, Chicago police said. He was shot in the back and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead a few hours later, police said. He was identified as Gem Newson-Brown by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officers said the man was uncooperative and would not share details of the shooting, according to police.

