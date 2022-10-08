Man fatally shot in Austin: police

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday evening in Austin on the West Side.
The 21-year-old was in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue about 6:25 p.m. when someone shot him, Chicago police said. He was shot in the back and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition.
He was pronounced dead a few hours later, police said. He was identified as Gem Newson-Brown by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Officers said the man was uncooperative and would not share details of the shooting, according to police.
