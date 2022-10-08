Man charged with murder in Austin stabbing

A West Side man has been charged in a stabbing that left one person dead and another wounded last month in the Austin neighborhood, police said.
Obie Cornelious, 49, was charged with murder and attempted murder after being arrested Friday at O’Hare Airport, Chicago police announced Saturday.
He’s accused of fatally stabbing Shikita Carr, 45, and critically wounding a 40-year-old man September 23 around 3:25 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street. Carr was found on a sidewalk; the man had been attacked inside an apartment nearby.
Police haven’t released additional details. Cornelious is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.
