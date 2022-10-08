The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 8, 2022
Person found shot to death in East Garfield Park: police

Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was found dead Saturday on the West Side.

A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park.

Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

He had suffered more than 15 gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

