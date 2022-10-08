16-year-old boy shot in Auburn Gresham

A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
About 3:20 p.m., the teen was on a sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Green Street when someone shot him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
