Man shot and killed after argument in the Loop

A man was shot to death in the Loop early Sunday, police said.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was arguing with a 24-year-old man in the 400 block of South Wells Street when the younger man shot the 38-year-old in the chest, according to Chicago police. The shooting occurred around 1:35 a.m., according to police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. His identity hasn’t been released.

The suspect is in custody and was treated for minor injuries at Rush Hospital, according to police.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

