The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot and killed after argument in the Loop

A 38-year-old man is dead following an argument that turned violent in the Loop Sunday morning.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot and killed after argument in the Loop
Four people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death in the Loop early Sunday, police said.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was arguing with a 24-year-old man in the 400 block of South Wells Street when the younger man shot the 38-year-old in the chest, according to Chicago police. The shooting occurred around 1:35 a.m., according to police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. His identity hasn’t been released.

The suspect is in custody and was treated for minor injuries at Rush Hospital, according to police.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
16-year-old boy shot in Auburn Gresham
Man fatally shot in Austin: police
Person found shot to death in East Garfield Park: police
Man facing murder, attempted murder charges in Austin stabbing
Military education chief at CPS resigns after ‘systemic failures’ in his handling of sex abuse case
Man killed in Harvey shooting
The Latest
Illgen Falls in Minnesota is a place for cliff jumping. Credit: Pete Starshak
Sports
Sandhill cranes and deer mixing, counting sandhills, Illgen Falls, and Illinois bowfin
A photo of deer and sandhill cranes eating together, the first count of sandhills at Jasper-Pulaski FWA, a comment on Illgen Falls, and the ways of bowfin males are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago_Marathon.jpg
Chicago
Chicago Marathon 2022: Live stream and TV coverage times for Sunday’s race
The marathon’s back. Here’s how to tune in.
By Sun-Times staff
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Woman I have feelings for doesn’t talk to me enough
She even broke a promise to visit during a hospital stay.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Fabrizio Pinton
College Sports
Walk-on kicker Fabrizio Pinton is the hero in Illini’s 9-6 win over Hawkeyes
Art Sitkowski replaced an injured Tommy DeVito at QB for Illinois
By Sun-Times wires
 