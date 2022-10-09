14-year-old boy shot in Lakeview

A 14-year-old boy was in good condition after being shot in Lake View early Sunday, police said.
He was standing outside in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when he was struck in the knee by a bullet, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.
No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Police didn’t release further details.
The Latest
Montgomery was listed as questionable after missing the last game but said he felt good in limited practice reps.
The Sun and Times was first published on Sunday, Oct. 5, 1947.
A 38-year-old man is dead following an argument that turned violent in the Loop Sunday morning.
A photo of deer and sandhill cranes eating together, the first count of sandhills at Jasper-Pulaski FWA, a comment on Illgen Falls, and the ways of bowfin males are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.