Sunday, October 9, 2022
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old boy shot in Lakeview

The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old boy was in good condition after being shot in Lake View early Sunday, police said.

He was standing outside in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when he was struck in the knee by a bullet, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police didn’t release further details.

The Latest
Goode’s Alejandro Guzman (78) blocks Chicago Vocational’s Kelvin King (72).
High School Football
High school football schedule: Week 8
The complete area schedule.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Bears running back David Montgomery playing against the Vikings last season
Bears
Bears’ inactives vs. Vikings: RB David Montgomery returns from ankle injury
Montgomery was listed as questionable after missing the last game but said he felt good in limited practice reps.
By Jason Lieser
 
Pressmen look at the first daily copy of the Chicago Sun and Times in February 1948.
Columnists
Happy 75th birthday to us!
The Sun and Times was first published on Sunday, Oct. 5, 1947.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Four people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.
Crime
Man shot and killed after argument in the Loop
A 38-year-old man is dead following an argument that turned violent in the Loop Sunday morning.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illgen Falls in Minnesota is a place for cliff jumping. Credit: Pete Starshak
Outdoors
Sandhill cranes and deer mixing, counting sandhills, Illgen Falls, and Illinois bowfin
A photo of deer and sandhill cranes eating together, the first count of sandhills at Jasper-Pulaski FWA, a comment on Illgen Falls, and the ways of bowfin males are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 