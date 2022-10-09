14-year-old boy shot in Lakeview

A 14-year-old boy was in good condition after being shot in Lake View early Sunday, police said.

He was standing outside in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when he was struck in the knee by a bullet, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police didn’t release further details.

