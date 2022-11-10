3 shot at McDonald’s on Far South Side, fire officials say
The wounded were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.
Three people were shot Thursday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Longwood Manor on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.
Paramedics responding to calls of a shooting after 3 p.m. at a McDonald’s in the 9500 block of South Lafayette Avenue found three people with gunshot wounds, fire officials said.
Two men, believed to be in their 30s, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.
A woman in her 40s was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was also in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.
Chicago police said they were aware of the incident but haven’t released official details yet.
The Latest
Lakeside Alliance is offering a $100,000 reward for help in finding those responsible for “this shameful act.”
After 6-person kidney exchange, families meet for first time: ‘A small sacrifice to make such a big impact’
After a series of successful operations this summer, a Mount Prospect couple on Thursday held a videoconference with the pair in New York that helped save each other’s lives.
Babies should sleep alone on their back in a solid, flat crib with no extraneous materials such as blankets, pillows or toys, Dr. Kyran Quinlan advises.
Soderblom, a naturally quiet and serious guy, has slowly opened up in the Hawks’ locker room. He has also learned some lessons about the NHL that should help him in the future.
Chicago police did not respond when asked about the slurs and Hitler salute, even though the Simon Wiesenthal Center said it has been in contact with the police.