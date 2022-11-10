The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 10, 2022
3 shot at McDonald’s on Far South Side, fire officials say

The wounded were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were shot Thursday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Longwood Manor on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

Paramedics responding to calls of a shooting after 3 p.m. at a McDonald’s in the 9500 block of South Lafayette Avenue found three people with gunshot wounds, fire officials said.

Two men, believed to be in their 30s, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.

A woman in her 40s was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was also in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police said they were aware of the incident but haven’t released official details yet.

