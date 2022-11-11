The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 11, 2022
Student charged with carrying loaded gun into Evanston Township High School

Police said they found no evidence the 18-year-old was planning to shoot anyone.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A student at Evanston Township High School has been charged with bringing a loaded gun onto the campus, but police said they found no evidence the 18-year-old was planning to shoot anyone.

File

The school’s safety staff had received a tip Wednesday afternoon that the student, Rashaun Watkins, had a gun. 

They escorted him to the dean’s office, where staff found a loaded 9mm handgun “while checking inside of Watkins’ upper pant leg area,” according to a statement issued by police.

Watkins was taken to the Evanston police station but did not make a statement, the statement said. 

“The investigation did not reveal plans for a school shooting or an act of violence against students or staff,” police said. “There were no injuries in connection with this incident.”

Watkins was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was due in court Friday.

