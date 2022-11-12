The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 12, 2022
2 men shot on Lower West Side

The men were outside about 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue when someone began shooting, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were wounded early Saturday in a shooting on the Lower West Side.

About 2:10 a.m., they were standing outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

One man, 19, was shot in his leg and hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The other man, 22, was grazed on the hip and taken to the same hospital. Both were listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

