Saturday, November 12, 2022
Boy, 17, shot in Austin

The teen was listed in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago police said.

The teen was walking about 6:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Harrison Street when he was approached by someone who engaged him in conversation and then fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the groin and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak park, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

No arrests have been reported and detectives are investigating.

