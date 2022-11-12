Boy, 17, shot in Austin

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago police said.

The teen was walking about 6:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Harrison Street when he was approached by someone who engaged him in conversation and then fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the groin and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak park, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

No arrests have been reported and detectives are investigating.

