Boy, 17, shot in Austin

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago police said.
The teen was walking about 6:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Harrison Street when he was approached by someone who engaged him in conversation and then fired shots, police said.
He was struck in the groin and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak park, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.
No arrests have been reported and detectives are investigating.
Rev. Jesse Jackson’s half-brother Noah Robinson Jr. freed from life sentence for hiring El Rukn hit men
The Latest
The host Caravan beat Brother Rice 48-12 to clinch a spot in the Class 7A state semifinals.
The shooting happened Saturday evening in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said.
It’s going to happen. Why? Simply because it must.
Nazareth lost four of its first six games. All of the losses were to ranked teams, but it is uncommon to see a team recover from a 2-4 start and make the state semifinals.
Toews has been the Hawks’ best forward so far this season, and his production levels reflect that. “The irony is the results are coming because I’m really not worried about that at all,” he said.