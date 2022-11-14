The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 14, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Driver dies after he is shot, then crashes into bus stop on Near West Side

The man, 49, was traveling west in the 1900 block of West Fulton Avenue when people in two cars opened fire, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead Dec. 10, 2021, in West Garfield Park.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was fatally shot Sunday night while driving on the Near West Side.

The man, 49, was traveling west in the 1900 block of West Fulton Avenue when people in two cars opened fire about 10:50 p.m., striking him in the left armpit, Chicago police said.

He then crashed into a bus stop. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

