Driver dies after he is shot, then crashes into bus stop on Near West Side

A man was fatally shot Sunday night while driving on the Near West Side.

The man, 49, was traveling west in the 1900 block of West Fulton Avenue when people in two cars opened fire about 10:50 p.m., striking him in the left armpit, Chicago police said.

He then crashed into a bus stop. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.