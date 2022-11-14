The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 14, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man, woman found shot to death in car on West Side, Chicago cop injured controlling crowd at the scene

The couple were discovered in the 2300 block of West 21st Street, according to fire officials. The officer suffered an injury to the leg.

By  Allison NoveloTom Schuba and David Struett
 Updated  
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A man and a woman were found shot to death in a car on the West Side Monday afternoon, and a Chicago police officer was injured while controlling a crowd that had gotten unruly, officials said.

The couple were discovered around 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 21st Street, according to fire officials.

The officer suffered an injury to the leg, the officials said, and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

A woman crying at the scene said her sister was one of the victims. “I just lost my sister. I don’t want to talk yet,” she said.

No other details were being released.

The Latest
Collage_Maker_14_Nov_2022_10.31_AM.jpg
Afternoon Edition
St. Ignatius athlete recalls semi striking team bus, Chicago’s ‘antique skyscrapers’ get their due and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A machine picks up scraps of metal and loads it into a container at Sims Metal Management in the Pilsen neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2022. Sims Metal Management is a meta| and electronics shredding company. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Sims Metal is working to fix glitches in Pilsen air monitors
We are a recycling business, and protecting our environment, including clean air, has not only been fundamental to our business and important to our employees but it is also our purpose.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Mauyak, the matriarch of Shedd Aquarium’s beluga pod, died Saturday, aquarium staff said Monday.
Metro/State
Matriarch of Shedd’s beluga pod dies
Mauyak was 41 years old, aquarium staff said.
By Stefano Esposito
 
An old firehouse that once housed Engine Company 84 is being repurposed for a new development by the city’s INVEST South/West initiative in Englewood.
Other Views
INVEST South/West is a catalyst for change and hope
It makes it possible for companies like ours, whose mission expands beyond building profits, to show a new model for the construction industry.
By Jimmy Akintonde and Justin Redding
 
Shane Jason Woods
Suburban Chicago
Auburn man charged in Jan. 6 assault now in custody after fatal wrong-way I-55 crash
The Nov. 8 crash killed Lauren Wegner of Clayton, North Carolina. Police say Shane Woods traveled northbound in his GMC Sierra into the southbound lanes of I-55. His Sierra then crashed into Wegner’s Mercury Sable and a Toyota Corolla driven by a Granite City man.
By Jon Seidel
 