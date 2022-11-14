Man, woman found shot to death in car on West Side, Chicago cop injured controlling crowd at the scene
The couple were discovered in the 2300 block of West 21st Street, according to fire officials. The officer suffered an injury to the leg.
A man and a woman were found shot to death in a car on the West Side Monday afternoon, and a Chicago police officer was injured while controlling a crowd that had gotten unruly, officials said.
The couple were discovered around 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 21st Street, according to fire officials.
The officer suffered an injury to the leg, the officials said, and was taken to Stroger Hospital.
A woman crying at the scene said her sister was one of the victims. “I just lost my sister. I don’t want to talk yet,” she said.
No other details were being released.
Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of semi striking team bus in Indiana. ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
The Latest
St. Ignatius athlete recalls semi striking team bus, Chicago’s ‘antique skyscrapers’ get their due and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
We are a recycling business, and protecting our environment, including clean air, has not only been fundamental to our business and important to our employees but it is also our purpose.
It makes it possible for companies like ours, whose mission expands beyond building profits, to show a new model for the construction industry.
The Nov. 8 crash killed Lauren Wegner of Clayton, North Carolina. Police say Shane Woods traveled northbound in his GMC Sierra into the southbound lanes of I-55. His Sierra then crashed into Wegner’s Mercury Sable and a Toyota Corolla driven by a Granite City man.