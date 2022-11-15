Swastikas painted on gravestones at Waukegan Jewish cemetery

Red swastikas were painted on at least 16 headstones in a Waukegan Jewish cemetery, police said.

Officers discovered the vandalism around 8 a.m. Monday at the Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery at 3050 Grand Ave. in the north suburb, according to Waukegan police said.

About 16 headstones had been defaced with large red spray-painted swastikas and 23 other headstones had been defaced with other graffiti, police said.

“I am deeply disturbed and angered by the hateful imagery found spray-painted on headstones this morning in Am Echod Jewish Cemetery,” Mayor Ann B. Taylor wrote in a statement. “Hate does not have a home in Waukegan; when such incidents occur, our marginalized neighbors are victimized, and our entire community suffers.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact their tip line at 847-360-9001.

