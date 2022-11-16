The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 charged with distributing fentanyl, heroin at Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs center in Chicago

One man is accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin and another is charged with possessing fentanyl and heroin with the intent to deliver.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE 2 charged with distributing fentanyl, heroin at Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs center in Chicago
gavel.jpg

Sun-Times file

Two men are charged with selling fentanyl-laced heroin at a Veterans Affairs facility in Chicago.

Richard Husband, 73, is accused of delivering bags containing fentanyl and heroin to three men in the lobby of the Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center on July 22, including to one man who later overdosed in his home and died, according to federal prosecutors.

Surveillance footage from inside the lobby captured the drug deals, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Husband also is accused of delivering heroin at a bus stop near the VA medical center on July 2. He is charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

On June 25, another man was found in possession of fentanyl and heroin in the VA medical center’s parking lot, prosecutors said.

A pedestrian alerted law enforcement about a vehicle with its door open, and officers observed a straw with a gray powder residue in the center console area, prosecutors said.

Officers confronted Wayne Townsend, 71, when he returned to his car and he consented to a search, which led authorities to seize drug paraphernalia and $1,000 in cash. He also had nine bags containing fentanyl and heroin in his pockets, prosecutors said.

Townsend is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Husband and Townsend were arrested Monday and the investigation is ongoing, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Next Up In Crime
1 killed, 2 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
Man dies after shot in Chatham
Illinois state trooper injured in crash during pursuit on Far South Side
Jewish graves desecrated with swastikas spark anger, tears — and pity for one with ‘this much hate in their heart’
R. Kelly’s lawyer points to technicalities, argues singer deserves acquittal or new trial in Chicago
Wicked Town street gang boss, shooter convicted of racketeering conspiracy
The Latest
placards.jpeg
Crime
1 killed, 2 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
A man, 25, was fatally shot about 7:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East 80th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday on the Southwest Side.
Crime
Man dies after shot in Chatham
The man, 25, was shot in the chest and arm about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East 80th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman was shot and wounded Aug. 4, 2022 on Interstate 55 near Archer Avenue.
Crime
Illinois state trooper injured in crash during pursuit on Far South Side
The trooper lost control of his car on a wet road and struck a tree early Wednesday, police said.
By Kade Heather
 
Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday.
Washington
Donald Trump seeks White House again amid Republican losses, legal probes
Making another run after losing the White House is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice.
By Jill Colvin | AP
 
Cameron_Esposito._Photo_courtesy_WME.jpg
Comedy
As her star rises, Cameron Esposito makes it ‘a priority’ to return to Chicago, where it all started
The comedian, now appearing on ABC’s “A Million Little Pieces,” feels connected to the places that used to showcase her unique voice.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 