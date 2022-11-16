2 charged with distributing fentanyl, heroin at Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs center in Chicago

Two men are charged with selling fentanyl-laced heroin at a Veterans Affairs facility in Chicago.

Richard Husband, 73, is accused of delivering bags containing fentanyl and heroin to three men in the lobby of the Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center on July 22, including to one man who later overdosed in his home and died, according to federal prosecutors.

Surveillance footage from inside the lobby captured the drug deals, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Husband also is accused of delivering heroin at a bus stop near the VA medical center on July 2. He is charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

On June 25, another man was found in possession of fentanyl and heroin in the VA medical center’s parking lot, prosecutors said.

A pedestrian alerted law enforcement about a vehicle with its door open, and officers observed a straw with a gray powder residue in the center console area, prosecutors said.

Officers confronted Wayne Townsend, 71, when he returned to his car and he consented to a search, which led authorities to seize drug paraphernalia and $1,000 in cash. He also had nine bags containing fentanyl and heroin in his pockets, prosecutors said.

Townsend is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Husband and Townsend were arrested Monday and the investigation is ongoing, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

