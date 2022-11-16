Suspect held in fatal South Shore shooting

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man Wednesday morning in South Shore.
The man, 40, was shot in the torso about 12:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.
Officers took a suspect into custody, according to police.
No other details were immediately available.
Downstate man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash that killed Skokie woman
The Latest
The NFLPA’s social media push this weekend implored teams to switch from artificial turf to grass.
With Republicans poised to take control of the House in January, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Democrats need to find 10 Republicans to support Dreamer bill in December,
The shooting happened at the River Oaks Center, which a town spokesman said has been an “ongoing problem for the city. We’re not happy with the stigma attached to this mall and the safety concerns.”
Kelly had recently been promoted to minor-league field coordinator when Cubs president Jed Hoyer brought up a new opportunity.
It’s new territory for modern NFL teams — and for Fields himself.