Suspect held in fatal South Shore shooting

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man Wednesday morning in South Shore.

The man, 40, was shot in the torso about 12:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

Officers took a suspect into custody, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

