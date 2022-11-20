2 teens among 10 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
Two teens were among at least 10 people wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.
- The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. One teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower back, police said. He was reportedly in serious condition. The other teen was shot in the right foot and shoulder, officials said. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
- Several hours later, a 60-year-old woman was shot in Woodlawn. The incident occurred about 6:10 p.m. as she was standing outside her vehicle in the 6400 block of South Eberhart Avenue when a dark-colored SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the finger, shin and buttocks, police said. She was reportedly in good condition.
At least eight other people were wounded by gunfire since Friday, 5 p.m.
Ald. Carrie Austin’s lawyers seek to halt her prosecution over medical issues, say the court should not ‘risk the loss of a life’
The Latest
Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets’ practice facility.
Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan retain the top spots.
Fields got the Bears started with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney on their first possession.
Patterson’s ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown is an NFL record.
Jenkins missed last week against the Lions and was in question heading into the Falcons game because of a hip injury.