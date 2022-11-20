The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 teens among 10 shot in Chicago since Friday evening

The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 teens among 10 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.

Two teens were among at least 10 people shot since Friday evening.

Sun-Times file

Two teens were among at least 10 people wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

  • The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. One teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower back, police said. He was reportedly in serious condition. The other teen was shot in the right foot and shoulder, officials said. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
  • Several hours later, a 60-year-old woman was shot in Woodlawn. The incident occurred about 6:10 p.m. as she was standing outside her vehicle in the 6400 block of South Eberhart Avenue when a dark-colored SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the finger, shin and buttocks, police said. She was reportedly in good condition.

At least eight other people were wounded by gunfire since Friday, 5 p.m.

Next Up In Crime
Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting
Human skeletal remains found in Libertyville
Boy, 16, charged with murder in Back of the Yards shooting
2 teenagers shot walking in Brighton Park
Ald. Carrie Austin’s lawyers seek to halt her prosecution over medical issues, say the court should not ‘risk the loss of a life’
Chicago cop arrested at training academy, charged with pulling gun on neighbor
The Latest
The Nets have reinstated Kyrie Irving.
NBA
Kyrie Irving rejoins Nets, issues apology
Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets’ practice facility.
By Associated Press
 
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams leads the USC Marching Band after the Trojans beat UCLA 48-45.
College Sports
USC jumps into Top 5 of AP college football poll
Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan retain the top spots.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
A photo of Darnell Mooney and Justin Fields celebrating after a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
Bears
Bears, Falcons tied 17-17 at halftime as QB Justin Fields continues efficient play
Fields got the Bears started with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney on their first possession.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Bears
Bears give up record-setting kickoff return to Cordarrelle Patterson
Patterson’s ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown is an NFL record.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears right guard Teven Jenkins warming up before a game.
Bears
Bears’ inactives vs. Falcons: RG Teven Jenkins, WR Velus Jones back in action
Jenkins missed last week against the Lions and was in question heading into the Falcons game because of a hip injury.
By Jason Lieser
 