2 teens among 10 shot in Chicago since Friday evening

Two teens were among at least 10 people wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.



The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. One teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower back, police said. He was reportedly in serious condition. The other teen was shot in the right foot and shoulder, officials said. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Several hours later, a 60-year-old woman was shot in Woodlawn. The incident occurred about 6:10 p.m. as she was standing outside her vehicle in the 6400 block of South Eberhart Avenue when a dark-colored SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the finger, shin and buttocks, police said. She was reportedly in good condition.

At least eight other people were wounded by gunfire since Friday, 5 p.m.

