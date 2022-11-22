Chicago police search for hit-and-run driver who killed woman crossing street on West Side

Chicago police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman who was crossing a street on the West Side Monday night.

Monica Eason, 42, was hit around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, according to police.

The driver of the tan SUV continued driving south on Pulaski, police said.

Eason was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

