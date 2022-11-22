The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Chicago police search for hit-and-run driver who killed woman crossing street on West Side

Monica Eason, 42, was hit around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman who was crossing a street on the West Side Monday night.

The driver of the tan SUV continued driving south on Pulaski, police said.

Eason was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

