Chicago police search for hit-and-run driver who killed woman crossing street on West Side
Monica Eason, 42, was hit around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, according to police.
Chicago police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman who was crossing a street on the West Side Monday night.
The driver of the tan SUV continued driving south on Pulaski, police said.
Eason was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Medical Center.
