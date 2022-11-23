The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Worker accused of sexually assaulting mentally disabled woman at South Side group home had a record of arrests for violence

Clarence Morgan, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting the 29-year-old woman while she was living at a Hawkins CILA residential home.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Worker accused of sexually assaulting mentally disabled woman at South Side group home had a record of arrests for violence
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg

A caretaker at a South Side residential facility for disabled adults is accused of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled women last summer while he was on electronic monitoring on charges of shooting a man.

Clarence Morgan, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting the 29-year-old woman while she was living at a Hawkins CILA residential home near 83rd Street and Ashland Avenue, according to Cook County prosecutors and Chicago police records.

Court records show the owner of the facility was aware of Morgan’s pending felony charges and provided a letter to the court confirming his employment in October, more than a month after the woman complained about the assault to her case worker.

The woman had been diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia and had the cognitive abilities of a 6-year-old. She told her mother in August about the assault by Morgan, prosecutors said.

The woman’s mother reached out to her daughter’s case worker, who conducted an interview with the 29-year-old, including showing her photos of six male staff members at the facility, prosecutors said.

The woman “immediately” identified Morgan as the person who assaulted her, according to prosecutors.

Video surveillance at the home showed Morgan going into the woman’s room on Aug. 19 and shouting “get up” and then leaving minutes later while telling the woman try to use the toilet, prosecutors said. In the video, the woman can been seen naked and sitting on a toilet in a bathroom.

Prosecutors said the woman did not require assistance bathing, using the bathroom or dressing.

In another incident on Aug. 27 that was captured on video, Morgan was seen going into the woman’s room, raising his hand with an open palm and “smacking it down,” prosecutors said.

The “point of contact” between Morgan and the woman was not seen on the video but “the smack is heard,” prosecutors alleged. Morgan could allegedly be heard yelling at the woman to “get up.” In that video the woman was fully clothed, prosecutors said.

That incident was reported to Chicago police on Aug. 30 and an interview with the woman was conducted by authorities in October, prosecutors said.

Records show Morgan was placed in custody on Monday and faces felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long Morgan worked at the facility. Court records show Morgan was removed from electronic monitoring in his pending gun cases earlier this month and was allowed movement from his home to work at five Hawkins CILA facilities in the city.

An Oct. 12 letter signed by Hawkins CILA’s owner Janice Preston informed the court that Morgan was employed by the company.

Preston did not immediately respond to a voicemail message Wednesday, and a direct supervisor for Morgan declined to comment without approval from the company.

A message left with a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Human Services, which oversees care facilities in the state, was also not immediately returned.

Prosecutors said Morgan was on electronic monitoring at the time of the alleged assault while facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Morgan, who also works as a barber, allegedly got into a dispute with a client over money and was punched by the client. Morgan allegedly pulled out a gun and fired once, and then fired several more times when the client fell to the floor, shooting the man five times.

John Sullivan, Morgan’s private defense attorney, said Morgan was “violently attacked” in that incident and was defending himself. Sullivan said he had expected the case to go to trial next week.

A pending aggravated unlawful use of a weapon case Morgan from last year was the result of police finding a gun in a car he was riding in with another person, Sullivan said.

Noting that Morgan was already on bond in the gun cases at the time of the allegations, Judge Kelly McCarthy ordered him held without bail on the latest charges. His next court date in the case was set for Dec. 12.

Morgan’s bail was also revoked on his pending gun cases, and he was expected to appear before Judge Diana Kenworthy in those cases on Tuesday, according to court records.

Next Up In Crime
Driver was going 75 mph in wrong lane when he hit car fleeing police in South Loop, prosecutors say
Woman shot and killed in car in Avondale
16-year-old boy dropped off at Roseland Hospital after shooting
Concealed carry holder and robber wounded in exchange of gunfire in Calumet Heights
Man found fatally shot in stolen car in Chatham, police say
Girl, 16, wounded in Roseland shooting
The Latest
Abraham Lincoln.
Other Views
Lincoln made a Thanksgiving plea for peace. Let’s now envision a world without war or hunger.
On Thanksgiving, as you enjoy time with family and great food, be an advocate for peace and unity for all.
By William Lambers
 
Campaign signs are seen the day before the midterm elections on November 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.&nbsp;
Elections
Splitting pairs? Doubts about candidates prompted more split-ticket voting in midterms, tipping scales in tight races
AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of this year’s electorate, underscores how voters were selective in their choices in spite of today’s starkly polarized political climate, often rewarding candidates seen as mainstream while rejecting those viewed as too extreme.
By Hannah Fingerhut | Associated Press and Jeff Amy | Associated Press
 
merlin_109599707.jpg
Bears
Bears rookies Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon out with concussions
The Bears’ two top draft picks this season missed Wednesday’s walk-through while in concussion protocol.
By Patrick Finley
 
Scrooge welcomes the day in “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol.”
Things To Do
Things to Do in Chicago Nov. 24-30: The Mix
“Manual Cinema’s A Christmas Carol,” Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the return of “The Sound of Music Sing-a-Long” are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Sun-Times readers are wishing for peace and ask that we open our hearts as Thanksgiving approaches.
Letters to the Editor
A wish for the human race
If one cannot find strength in kindness, one needs to understand one’s weakness.
By Letters to the Editor
 