Saturday, November 26, 2022
Man shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 12:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death early Saturday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was discovered about 12:30 a.m. lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said. His age was unknown.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Additional information was not available. No arrests were reported.

