15-year-old boy wounded in Englewood shooting

A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded when two gunmen shot him in front of a residence Tuesday night in Englewood on the South Side, police said.
The boy was sitting on the porch of a home in the 700 block of West 60th Street about 9 p.m. when two males walked up to him and began shooting, according to Chicago police.
He was shot in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
The gunmen ran from the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.
