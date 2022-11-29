The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
15-year-old boy wounded in Englewood shooting

Two gunmen approached a teen about 9 p.m. and began shooting. He is hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded when two gunmen shot him in front of a residence Tuesday night in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

The boy was sitting on the porch of a home in the 700 block of West 60th Street about 9 p.m. when two males walked up to him and began shooting, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The gunmen ran from the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.

merlin_110014174.jpg
News
Bally’s officials address concerns about temporary Medinah Temple casino at community meeting
Bally’s casino is set to temporarily occupy the historic Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave., before moving to its permanent riverfront location on Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Dain Dainja
College Sports
Illinois blows out Syracuse in Big Ten/ACC challenge
Coleman Hawkins had a triple-double for the Illini (6-1)
By Sun-Times wires
 
Oswego East’s Mekhi Lowery (24) gets fouled on the way up but still finishes his dunk with style.
High School Basketball
Mekhi Lowery leads balanced Oswego East past West Aurora
Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East’s 6-7 forward, has matured into a multi-faceted weapon for the Wolves.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A boy, 16, was shot Tuesday while walking down the street in Roseland.
Crime
Boy, 16, shot while walking in Roseland
The teen was shot in the left leg and foot and was hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_101647685.jpg
News
Former detective takes stand in CPD whistleblower case
Isaac Lambert has sued city, CPD claiming he was demoted for refusing to cover for a fellow officer who shot an unarmed, disabled teen in 2017.
By Andy Grimm
 