Man shot to death in Chicago Lawn alley

A man was shot to death Friday night in an alley in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The 44-year-old was in the alley about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
