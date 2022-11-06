The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man killed, 3 wounded during fight on Near North Side

A group was fighting about 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue when two males pulled out handguns and began shooting, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died and three others were wounded early Sunday after gunfire erupted during a fight on the Near North Side, police said.

A group of people were fighting about 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue when two males pulled out handguns and began shooting, Chicago police said.

A man, 30, was shot in the chest. Responding officers rendered aid and performed CPR on him. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

Another 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, while a 24-year-old man and a woman, 24, were each shot in the leg, police said.

The three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

A person was taken into custody and two weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

