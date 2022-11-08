14-year-old boy wounded in Brighton Park shooting

A 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
The boy was shot in the leg about 4:55 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
