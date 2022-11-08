The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
14-year-old boy wounded in Brighton Park shooting

The teen was shot about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday and was hospitalized in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage boy was shot Oct. 20, 2020, in East Garfield Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The boy was shot in the leg about 4:55 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

